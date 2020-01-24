8i Enterprises Acquisition (OTCMKTS:JFKKU) Trading 1.1% Higher

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JFKKU) shares traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.84 and last traded at $10.84, 103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 8i Enterprises Acquisition stock. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JFKKU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 127,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

8i Enterprises Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JFKKU)

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Singapore.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?

