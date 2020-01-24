8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.95% from the company’s previous close.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley raised shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of 8X8 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.27.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $26.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 0.67.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 32.60% and a negative return on equity of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $109.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 3,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $74,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vikram Verma purchased 5,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,733.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

