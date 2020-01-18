8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Trading 5.9% Higher

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) traded up 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.57 and last traded at $21.28, 2,781,322 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 106% from the average session volume of 1,349,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 0.67.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 40.84% and a negative net margin of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $109.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, CEO Vikram Verma purchased 5,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,733.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 3,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $74,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 8X8 by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 12,187 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,716,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,334,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in 8X8 by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,450,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,213,000 after acquiring an additional 211,882 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in 8X8 by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,066,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,538,000 after acquiring an additional 18,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

