$9.28 Million in Sales Expected for Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) will post sales of $9.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.37 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year sales of $34.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.90 million to $35.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $39.09 million, with estimates ranging from $32.60 million to $46.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $9.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 131.74% and a negative net margin of 143.08%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBIO. ValuEngine cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ:FBIO traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,896. The company has a market cap of $198.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.39. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,112,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 838,514 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 65,243 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 444.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 144,900 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. 11.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

