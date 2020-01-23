$9.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $9.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.00 to $10.05. Cable One posted earnings of $7.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year earnings of $31.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.81 to $31.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $41.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $37.25 to $43.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $8.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.25 by $0.43. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CABO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cable One from $1,482.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,465.20.

Shares of Cable One stock traded up $30.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,681.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,089. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,549.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,364.14. Cable One has a 12-month low of $834.63 and a 12-month high of $1,713.15. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 57.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,510.15, for a total value of $1,084,287.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,612.61, for a total value of $1,186,880.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,092,622.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,682 shares of company stock worth $2,615,335 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cable One by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,760,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Cable One by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cable One by 1,218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,309,000 after buying an additional 97,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,829,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

