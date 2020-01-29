$9.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to post $9.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.62 billion. Oracle reported sales of $9.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year sales of $39.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.52 billion to $40.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $40.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.64 billion to $41.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $261,958.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,668.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $540,434.50. Insiders have sold 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 538.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 394,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $20,876,000 after purchasing an additional 332,356 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,285 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its holdings in Oracle by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 31,928 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $509,000. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,620,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,898,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. Oracle has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $60.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

