$9.98 Million in Sales Expected for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) to post sales of $9.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $30.00 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 156.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $19.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.30 million to $36.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.57 million, with estimates ranging from $2.13 million to $16.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.22. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.70% and a negative net margin of 182.37%. The company had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million.

KALV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $16.17. 54,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,221. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average is $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.27 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.31 and a quick ratio of 10.30.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $92,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $51,320.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,010 shares of company stock valued at $170,720 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALV. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 1,919.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $449,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com