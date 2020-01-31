$901.46 Million in Sales Expected for MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) to report $901.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $889.48 million and the highest is $913.90 million. MEDNAX reported sales of $932.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year sales of $3.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.20 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 40.86%. MEDNAX’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

MD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on MEDNAX in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on MEDNAX from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

NYSE:MD traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.65. The stock had a trading volume of 866,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,415. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78. MEDNAX has a one year low of $19.93 and a one year high of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,821 shares in the company, valued at $247,584.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 56.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in MEDNAX by 78.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in MEDNAX by 38.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MEDNAX in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in MEDNAX in the third quarter worth $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

