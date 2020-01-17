$908.25 Million in Sales Expected for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) will report sales of $908.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ScanSource’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $899.60 million and the highest is $916.90 million. ScanSource posted sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full year sales of $3.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ScanSource.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.93 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of ScanSource from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other ScanSource news, CFO Gerald Lyons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $35,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,223.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCSC. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 6.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 27.5% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 85.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 27,588 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SCSC traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $36.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,391. The firm has a market cap of $901.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.86. ScanSource has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $40.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

