$911.28 Million in Sales Expected for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) This Quarter

Analysts expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to report sales of $911.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $904.00 million to $918.70 million. Genpact reported sales of $835.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year sales of $3.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Genpact had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on G shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Genpact from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of NYSE:G traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.42. 746,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,886. Genpact has a 1 year low of $28.72 and a 1 year high of $45.03. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.29.

In other Genpact news, Director David Humphrey sold 12,916,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $514,961,079.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,742.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 370.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 195.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Genpact in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Genpact by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

