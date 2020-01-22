$916.63 Million in Sales Expected for Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) to post $916.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $956.80 million and the lowest is $838.28 million. Lions Gate Entertainment posted sales of $933.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment will report full year sales of $3.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $4.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lions Gate Entertainment.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.67 million. Lions Gate Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.86%.

LGF.A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Lions Gate Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Lions Gate Entertainment from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on Lions Gate Entertainment from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

LGF.A stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.79. 1,077,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,479. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $10.34. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $18.73. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com