$918.14 Million in Sales Expected for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) will report sales of $918.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty analysts have issued estimates for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $944.00 million and the lowest is $886.20 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE posted sales of $1.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will report full year sales of $2.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.91 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.79.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.64. 1,041,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,312. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.69. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.50 and a 200 day moving average of $123.31.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 475.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 36.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

