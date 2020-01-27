$94.08 Million in Sales Expected for Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) will announce $94.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $96.61 million. Regional Management posted sales of $83.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year sales of $351.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $349.27 million to $354.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $395.18 million, with estimates ranging from $389.96 million to $400.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Regional Management had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $91.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.78 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Regional Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

NYSE:RM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,796. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.69. The company has a current ratio of 39.86, a quick ratio of 39.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Regional Management has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $34.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Taggart sold 3,351 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $109,711.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,168.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 4,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.90 per share, for a total transaction of $142,758.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RM. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Regional Management by 203.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Regional Management by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,796 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Regional Management by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Regional Management by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,005,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,505,000 after purchasing an additional 63,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Regional Management by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regional Management (RM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com