$951.50 Million in Sales Expected for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to report sales of $951.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $947.80 million to $953.80 million. Columbia Sportswear posted sales of $899.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year sales of $3.04 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COLM. Citigroup cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.07.

In related news, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $4,681,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,014,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,033,159.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sarah Bany sold 65,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $6,080,780.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,896,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 540,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,419,456 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 278.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 12,691 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 24.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter valued at about $36,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $93.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.72. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $86.77 and a 52 week high of $109.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.64.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

