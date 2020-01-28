$98.08 Million in Sales Expected for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will announce sales of $98.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $118.03 million and the lowest is $85.00 million. PTC Therapeutics posted sales of $86.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $425.35 million, with estimates ranging from $372.00 million to $515.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.03 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 74.86% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.52. The stock had a trading volume of 48,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,234. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $54.37.

In related news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $86,561.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,004.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 13,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $687,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,304.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,457. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,070,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,180,000 after acquiring an additional 102,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,502,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,619,000 after acquiring an additional 394,773 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,867,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,028,000 after acquiring an additional 342,747 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,089,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,037,000 after acquiring an additional 570,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,640,000 after acquiring an additional 25,615 shares in the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com