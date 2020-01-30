$987.43 Million in Sales Expected for Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) to announce sales of $987.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryerson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the lowest is $975.32 million. Ryerson reported sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full year sales of $4.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ryerson.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.39). Ryerson had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 54.24%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

RYI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Ryerson by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 70,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 37,202 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Ryerson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Ryerson by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 58,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RYI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 80,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,442. Ryerson has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $12.54. The company has a market capitalization of $411.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.28.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

