$99.86 Million in Sales Expected for Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) will report sales of $99.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Inphi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $99.73 million. Inphi reported sales of $86.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inphi will report full year sales of $362.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $362.47 million to $363.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $439.58 million, with estimates ranging from $430.00 million to $445.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Inphi.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Inphi had a negative net margin of 23.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $94.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Inphi’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IPHI. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Inphi stock opened at $81.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Inphi has a 12 month low of $33.58 and a 12 month high of $83.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.61.

In other news, General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 2,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $171,672.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 49,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,469.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $2,726,900.00. Insiders have sold 54,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,553 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inphi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Inphi in the third quarter valued at $596,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Inphi in the third quarter valued at $27,927,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Inphi by 7.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Inphi by 29.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after purchasing an additional 105,597 shares in the last quarter.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

