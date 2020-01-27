$996.90 Million in Sales Expected for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) will report sales of $996.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $978.80 million. Monster Beverage reported sales of $924.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year sales of $4.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Guggenheim downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Monster Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.10. 2,349,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,381,729. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.25. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $68.01. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $615,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,456.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $1,982,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,249 shares in the company, valued at $3,499,017.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,250 shares of company stock worth $5,261,580. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,835,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 213.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 469.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

