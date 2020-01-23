$999.59 Million in Sales Expected for IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) will post $999.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for IQIYI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $988.30 million to $1.01 billion. IQIYI reported sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQIYI will report full year sales of $4.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $4.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IQIYI.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($4.30). The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. IQIYI had a negative net margin of 39.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.51%. IQIYI’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IQ. CLSA downgraded shares of IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IQIYI in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 86 Research downgraded shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 50.7% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 80.2% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 1,344.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IQIYI during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 13.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 24.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQ traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.16. The stock had a trading volume of 10,473,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,649,021. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.93. IQIYI has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.94.

About IQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

