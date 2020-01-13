A Favorite Among Institutions: Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Based on the lastest quarterly filings, institutions continue to be large stakeholders in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). The big banks are holding 97.70% of the shares while company insiders are clinging to 0.60%. Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. are currently valued at $55.58 with a furture target price of $61.00 according to research brokerages.

Recent Performance

Let’s take a look at how the stock has been performing recently. Over the past twelve months, Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)’s stock was -3.56%. Over the last week of the month, it was -1.99%, 11.56% over the last quarter, and 7.05% for the past six months.

Over the past 50 days, Minerals Technologies Inc. stock was -5.10% off of the high and 12.72% removed from the low. Their 52-Week High and Low are noted here. -12.82% (High), 22.80%, (Low).

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)’s RSI (Relative Strength Index) is 43.89. RSI is a technical indicator of price momentum, comparing the size of recent gains to the size of recent losses and establishes oversold and overbought positions.

Another important element to consider is the price target and recommendations from brokerage firm analysts. On a consensus basis the Street sees the stock heading to 61.00 in the near term. Based on a 1 to 5 integer scale, analysts have a 2.50 recommendation on the name.

