A Look at What The 12.950073 ROIC Score Reveals About Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Looking at some ROIC (Return on Invested Capital) numbers, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)’s ROIC Quality Score is 12.950073. ROIC is a profitability ratio that measures the return that an investment generates for those providing capital. ROIC helps show how efficient a firm is at turning capital into profits. This formula is calculated by 5 year average Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) / Standard Deviation of the 5 year ROIC. The higher the ratio, the better as a higher score indicates a more stable return on invested capital.

Knowledgeable investors are typically better prepared when deciding what stocks to buy. Having a deeper understanding of companies, sectors, and investment concepts may prove to be a huge boost to the investor’s confidence and profits. Savvy investors generally know how to stick with an investing plan but are able to adapt to any unforeseen market movements. Building lasting wealth is usually at the forefront of many investor strategies. It may be nearly impossible to find explanations for unusual market activity until long after everything has shifted and settled. Being able to take the punches from everyday market happenings may help the investor stay focused on the long-term objectives. As long as there are markets, there will always be news swirling around. There will constantly be talk of the bulls and the bears, market corrections, sell-offs, and such. Being able to wade through the headlines to get down to the nitty-gritty important stuff is where the market masters make their living. Being able to focus on the right information can be a gigantic boost to the health of the individual investor’s portfolio. Finding out what works and what doesn’t can also play big part in coming out on top in the stock market. Although it may not be an easy endeavor, it may be attainable with the right amount of perseverance and dedication.

Some of the best financial predictions are formed by using a variety of financial tools. The Price Range 52 Weeks is one of the tools that investors use to determine the lowest and highest price at which a stock has traded in the previous 52 weeks. The Price Range of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) over the past 52 weeks is 1.000000. The 52-week range can be found in the stock’s quote summary.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) presently has a current ratio of 1.48. The current ratio, also known as the working capital ratio, is a liquidity ratio that displays the proportion of current assets of a business relative to the current liabilities. The ratio is simply calculated by dividing current liabilities by current assets. The ratio may be used to provide an idea of the ability of a certain company to pay back its liabilities with assets. Typically, the higher the current ratio the better, as the company may be more capable of paying back its obligations.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)’s Leverage Ratio was recently noted as 0.254242. This ratio is calculated by dividing total debt by total assets plus total assets previous year, divided by two. The leverage of a company is relative to the amount of debt on the balance sheet. This ratio is often viewed as one measure of the financial health of a firm.

The price to book ratio or market to book ratio for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) currently stands at 5.246822. The ratio is calculated by dividing the stock price per share by the book value per share. This ratio is used to determine how the market values the equity. A ratio of under 1 typically indicates that the shares are undervalued. A ratio over 1 indicates that the market is willing to pay more for the shares. There are often many underlying factors that come into play with the Price to Book ratio so all additional metrics should be considered as well.

FCF

Free Cash Flow Growth (FCF Growth) is the free cash flow of the current year minus the free cash flow from the previous year, divided by last year’s free cash flow. The FCF Growth of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) is 0.496367. Free cash flow (FCF) is the cash produced by the company minus capital expenditure. This cash is what a company uses to meet its financial obligations, such as making payments on debt or to pay out dividends. The Free Cash Flow Score (FCF Score) is a helpful tool in calculating the free cash flow growth with free cash flow stability – this gives investors the overall quality of the free cash flow. The FCF Score of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) is 1.011551. Experts say the higher the value, the better, as it means that the free cash flow is high, or the variability of free cash flow is low or both.

GM Score

The Gross Margin Score is calculated by looking at the Gross Margin and the overall stability of the company over the course of 8 years. The score is a number between one and one hundred (1 being best and 100 being the worst). The Gross Margin Score of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) is 8.00000. The more stable the company, the lower the score. If a company is less stable over the course of time, they will have a higher score.

FCF

Rank

The ERP5 Rank is an investment tool that analysts use to discover undervalued companies. The ERP5 looks at the Price to Book ratio, Earnings Yield, ROIC and 5 year average ROIC. The ERP5 of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) is 6069. The lower the ERP5 rank, the more undervalued a company is thought to be.

Value

The Value Composite One (VC1) is a method that investors use to determine a company’s value. The VC1 of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) is 63. A company with a value of 0 is thought to be an undervalued company, while a company with a value of 100 is considered an overvalued company. The VC1 is calculated using the price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, and price to earnings. Similarly, the Value Composite Two (VC2) is calculated with the same ratios, but adds the Shareholder Yield. The Value Composite Two of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) is 67.

Accumulating knowledge about the stock market can be a big part of the investment planning process. Proper allocation of equity investments is also an important factor. Finding the proper mix of stocks may end up being more important than the single stocks added to the portfolio. Determining the correct asset allocation can depend on variables such as risk appetite and financial goals. These goals may be short-term, medium term, or longer-term. Investors will often have to determine how aggressive they will be when buying stocks. This can also depend on the overall time horizon and risk tolerance. Some investors might be unfazed by continuous market fluctuations. Others may be much more sensitive, and they may need to adjust their plans accordingly.

Volatility

Stock volatility is a percentage that indicates whether a stock is a desirable purchase. Investors look at the Volatility 12m to determine if a company has a low volatility percentage or not over the course of a year. The Volatility 12m of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) is 15.694200. This is calculated by taking weekly log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over one year annualized. The lower the number, a company is thought to have low volatility. The Volatility 3m is a similar percentage determined by the daily log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over 3 months. The Volatility 3m of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) is 19.539700. The Volatility 6m is the same, except measured over the course of six months. The Volatility 6m is 20.746100.

When it comes to investing, people are generally told to make sure that they don’t put all their eggs in one basket. This saying can apply to investing in the stock market as well. Keeping the stock portfolio diversified can greatly behoove the individual investor. When hard earned money is on the line, individuals may want to pay extra attention as to how their equity holdings are spread out. Many investors will choose to pick stocks that combine large cap, small cap, and even international stocks. Although stock portfolio diversification does not eliminate risk, it can help reduce it during tumultuous market conditions.

