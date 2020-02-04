A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 1.20%.

AMRK stock opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.97 million, a PE ratio of 66.33 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.05. A-Mark Precious Metals has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $15.15.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company worldwide. The company offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints.

