A. O. Smith (AOS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. A. O. Smith has set its FY19 guidance at $2.25-2.28 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $728.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect A. O. Smith to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AOS opened at $45.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

In related news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $250,350.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,667,329.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AOS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.87.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

