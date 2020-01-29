A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.56. A. O. Smith reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.33 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AOS. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.62.

In related news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $250,350.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,667,329.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,696,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,155 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in A. O. Smith by 39,330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,765,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in A. O. Smith by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,684,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,106 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 14,348.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 558,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,316,000 after purchasing an additional 554,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,409,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,159,000 after purchasing an additional 410,940 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,517,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,385. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day moving average is $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.06. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A. O. Smith (AOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com