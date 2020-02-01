A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for A. O. Smith in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Shares of AOS opened at $42.69 on Friday. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.82 and its 200-day moving average is $47.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,696,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,684,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,106 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,515,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,744,000 after acquiring an additional 196,593 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,409,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,159,000 after acquiring an additional 410,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 1.2% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 929,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,356,000 after buying an additional 11,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $250,350.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,667,329.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 43.24%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

