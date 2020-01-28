A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

A. O. Smith has increased its dividend by an average of 19.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. A. O. Smith has a payout ratio of 38.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect A. O. Smith to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.4%.

NYSE AOS traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,227,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,813. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average of $47.32. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $728.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.87.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $250,350.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,667,329.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

