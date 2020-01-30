A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AOS. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.62.

NYSE AOS opened at $44.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.48. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.33 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $250,350.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,667,329.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth about $13,956,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 12.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 108.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,098,000 after acquiring an additional 121,087 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 8.9% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 182,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,718,000 after acquiring an additional 14,959 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

