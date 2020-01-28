A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.40-2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.127-3.157 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.08 billion.A. O. Smith also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.40-$2.50 EPS.

Shares of AOS traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.28. 697,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,813. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day moving average of $47.32.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $728.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AOS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a sell rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised A. O. Smith from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.87.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $250,350.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,667,329.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

