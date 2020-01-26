A2B Australia (ASX:A2B) Trading Up 1%

A2B Australia Ltd (ASX:A2B)’s stock price was up 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$1.47 ($1.04) and last traded at A$1.46 ($1.04), approximately 7,312 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.45 ($1.02).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$1.50 and its 200 day moving average is A$1.60. The company has a market cap of $175.83 million and a PE ratio of 14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

About A2B Australia (ASX:A2B)

A2B Australia Limited provides personal transport solutions to corporate account customers, passengers, drivers, and taxi operators in Australia. It provides bookings, trips, and payment facilities. The company offers Cabcharge Plus, a cloud based travel management solution, as well as provides real-time electronic trip information and ATO compliant receipt access services.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades