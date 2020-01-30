AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

AACAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

OTCMKTS:AACAY opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.13. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $9.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides miniaturized technology components to the consumer electronics industry worldwide. The company operates through Dynamic Components, electromagnetic drives and precision components, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

