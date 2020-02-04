AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA DMDV opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.13 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.17.

