AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect that AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) will report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that AAON will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.29 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AAON.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). AAON had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $113.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAON shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

AAON stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.80. 134,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,693. AAON has a 12 month low of $35.13 and a 12 month high of $53.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in AAON by 931.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AAON by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

