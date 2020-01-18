AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) to post earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AAR’s earnings. AAR reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that AAR will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AAR.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.16 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 0.18%. AAR’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on AIR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine lowered AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark started coverage on AAR in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AAR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $1,170,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 521,991 shares in the company, valued at $24,439,618.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $522,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,588 shares in the company, valued at $8,714,922.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,163 shares of company stock worth $2,935,560 over the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AAR by 13,915.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AAR by 122.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of AAR by 13.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after buying an additional 14,185 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the second quarter valued at $987,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of AAR by 68.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

AAR stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.82. 113,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,381. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.15. AAR has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $52.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. AAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.71%.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

