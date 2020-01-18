AAR (NYSE:AIR) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AIR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of AAR from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AAR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.50.

NYSE AIR traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,381. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average of $42.96. AAR has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $52.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. AAR had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. AAR’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AAR will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. AAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.71%.

In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 9,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $444,014.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 493,364 shares in the company, valued at $22,670,075.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $798,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,588 shares in the company, valued at $8,380,792.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,163 shares of company stock worth $2,935,560. Company insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIR. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the third quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the third quarter worth $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 27.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 68.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

