Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) Receives €28.26 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €28.26 ($32.86).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Nord/LB set a €26.30 ($30.58) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Warburg Research set a €35.50 ($41.28) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of ARL stock traded up €0.23 ($0.27) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €29.77 ($34.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,447. Aareal Bank has a 1-year low of €22.44 ($26.09) and a 1-year high of €31.90 ($37.09). The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is €27.60.

About Aareal Bank

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

