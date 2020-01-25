AA’s (AA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

AA (LON:AA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 280.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AA in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AA in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AA in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of AA from GBX 65 ($0.86) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 125 ($1.64).

Shares of AA stock opened at GBX 52.55 ($0.69) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $323.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11. AA has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40.50 ($0.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 99.64 ($1.31). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 52.20.

About AA

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

