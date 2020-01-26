AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) has received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB SKF from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of SKFRY traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.21. 31,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,112. AB SKF has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $21.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About AB SKF

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?