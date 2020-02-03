ABB (ABB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ABB (NYSE:ABB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $23.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.90. ABB has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $24.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. DZ Bank cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

