ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Short Interest Update

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 5,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several research firms have commented on ABB. DZ Bank downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group upgraded ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays began coverage on ABB in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter valued at $963,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 15,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

ABB opened at $23.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.58. The company has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. ABB has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $24.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. ABB had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ABB will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing