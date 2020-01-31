ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 20 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 20 price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a CHF 26 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 22 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 22.50 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC set a CHF 25 target price on ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 26 target price on ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 22.05.

ABB has a fifty-two week low of CHF 21.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

