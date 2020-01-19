ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 22.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ABB (VTX:ABBN) received a CHF 22.50 price objective from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ABBN. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 17 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. HSBC set a CHF 25 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 20 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 20 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 23 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 21.86.

ABB has a 12 month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?