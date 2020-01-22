ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 22 by Deutsche Bank

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 22 target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ABBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a CHF 26 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 23 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 20 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 17 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 22.50 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 22.05.

ABB has a 1 year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

