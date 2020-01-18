Abbey (LON:ABBY) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of -1.40

Media headlines about Abbey (LON:ABBY) have been trending somewhat negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Abbey earned a media sentiment score of -1.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Abbey’s ranking:

Shares of ABBY opened at GBX 1,350 ($17.76) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.61 million and a P/E ratio of 5.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,216.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,243.25. Abbey has a 1 year low of GBX 1,130 ($14.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,340 ($17.63).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.07%. Abbey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.06%.

In other news, insider Charles H. Gallagher acquired 2,100,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,575 ($20.72) per share, with a total value of £33,087,584.25 ($43,524,841.16).

About Abbey

Abbey plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the building and property development, plant hire, and property rental activities in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Czech Republic. The company is involved in the residential housing and land development activities. It also engages in the hire, rental, sale, and maintenance of construction plant, vehicles, tools, and portable buildings.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread