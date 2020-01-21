Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $89.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $89.24. The company has a market capitalization of $157.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $1,691,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,521,983.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

