Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will report earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.70. Abbott Laboratories posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 29,187 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABT stock opened at $89.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $92.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com