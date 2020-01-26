Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Abbott Laboratories in a research note issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy expects that the healthcare product maker will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI cut Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $90.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.79. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $92.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 24,589 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

