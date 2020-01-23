Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.55-3.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.60. Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.55-3.65 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair reissued an underperform rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $91.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.69 and a 200-day moving average of $84.74. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $92.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $158.68 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

