Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.69-0.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.72. Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.55-3.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $89.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.70. The firm has a market cap of $157.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $90.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABT. ValuEngine downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. William Blair reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded Abbott Laboratories from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.42.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

