Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.55-3.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.60. Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.55-3.65 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded Abbott Laboratories from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.42.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $90.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $90.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.54 and its 200 day moving average is $84.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?