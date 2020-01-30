AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $83.20 on Tuesday. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $91.99. The company has a market capitalization of $123.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.2% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.8% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 44,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 63.1% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 18,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 33.2% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

